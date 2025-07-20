Police officers and Saps cleaner arrested for looting washing powder

The three suspects, aged between 49 and 55, will appear in court on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Meant to uphold law and order in the county, two police officers will soon be in the dock in Limpopo for looting.

The officer and a cleaner stationed at Modimolle were arrested after they were found with stolen goods from a truck accident on Monday, 14 July.

A delivery truck transporting several pallets of washing powder reportedly lost control and veered off the road, causing some of its cargo to spill onto the roadside.

As several vehicles stopped and people started looting the washing powder, the two officers pulled up in a marked police car.

“Reports suggest that the driver pleaded with them to assist in stopping the looting, but instead, the officers allegedly joined in, loading a significant amount of washing powder into the SA Police Service (Saps) vehicle before driving off, leaving the driver behind as the looting continued,” added provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The driver reported the incident, leading to an in-depth investigation.

On Friday, police conducted a search, recovering some of the stolen goods at the home of one of the police officers. The investigation also linked a cleaner to the crime.

The three suspects, aged between 49 and 55, will appear before the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 July, on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

More arrests are expected.

Sad when officers break the law

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the involvement of Saps employees in criminal activities:

“It is extremely disheartening when those entrusted with upholding the law violate that trust.

“Corruption and criminal behaviour within the ranks of the Saps will not be tolerated. We are committed to ensuring accountability at all levels,” said Hadebe.

Commission of inquiry into rot within the police

The arrests come as President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of widespread corruption and collusion with criminal syndicates within the police force.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi earlier this month made several explosive allegations against high-ranking officials, including minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, of political interference and corruption.

Both Mchunu and Sibiya have been placed on special leave.

