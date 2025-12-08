Two police officers killed in murder-suicide shooting in Limpopo

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at Nkowankowa Police Station.

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a police station in Limpopo.

It is understood that the shooting occurred at Nkowankowa Police Station outside Tzaneen in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba told The Citizen that she was on her way to the crime scene.

“A male officer shot and killed his female colleague before turning the gun on himself.”

Mashaba said the police suspect a domestic-related challenge as a possible cause.

Manhunt

Meanwhile, police are still searching for a group of suspects who killed twelve people in Saulsville on Saturday.

It is understood that the incident took place at a home being used as an informal tavern.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said authorities have launched a manhunt for three unknown gunmen after 25 people were shot.

Shooting

Twelve have been confirmed dead, while 13 survivors are still recovering in hospital following the mass shooting at an illegal tavern on Saturday morning.

“Three minors are among the deceased, which include three- and 12-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl. The rest of those deceased are adults,” Mathe said.

Tshwane MMC for community safety Hannes Coetzee described the shooting as a painful moment for the Saulsville community and the city.

Madlanga witness

On Friday, a witness who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was shot dead on the East Rand.

The shooting happened in Brakpan

Mathe told The Citizen that police management assessed the scene and that investigations are continuing.

“He has already testified.”

It is believed that the witness implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity.

*This is a developing story.

