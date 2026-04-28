Police probe motive for triple murder at fast-food outlet in Joburg CBD

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Police in Gauteng say the motive for a triple murder at a fast-food outlet in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) has not been established and will form part of their investigation.

It is understood that the shooting occurred at the restaurant on Monday, 27 April.

Motive

Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said the three male victims were aged between 30 and 45.

“No arrests at this stage, and the motive is unknown.

“The victims were having breakfast at a restaurant when two unknown suspects fired shots at them. The suspects were wearing masks. The victims were certified dead on the scene,” Kweza said.

Murder condemned

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni condemned the “senseless killing” and added that no stone would be left unturned during the investigation of the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

They can do so anonymously by calling the police’s toll-free number, 08600 10111, or their local police station.

Kidnapping triple murder

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a hijacking and kidnapping incident ended in tragedy after three victims were found murdered in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape.

The bodies of the men, aged between 23 and 37, were discovered on Sunday, 26 April, following the horrific ordeal.

Hijacking

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit in Gqeberha is investigating cases of carjacking, kidnapping, and triple murder.

“It is alleged that the complainant was seated inside a white Mazda 323 with other occupants when they were approached by five unknown males, two armed with firearms. The suspects pointed the firearms at the victims and demanded money and cellphones,” said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg.

“One of the suspects then took control of the vehicle and drove off with three occupants still inside, while the remaining victim was left at the scene.”

Grim discovery

On Freedom Day, Monday, 27 April, at about 11am, officers made the grim discovery.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.