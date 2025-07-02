Police probe murder of Ekurhuleni senior auditor Mpho Mafole

Mafole, who was the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits, was gunned down on Monday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Ekurhuleni municipality’s senior auditor, Mpho Mafole.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Mafole was driving along the R23 in Kempton Park when he was killed by unknown suspects.

Nevhuhulwi said officers found Mafole lying in his car with gunshot wounds just before 6pm.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and police investigations continue.”

No suspects have been arrested.

‘ A safe and secure working environment’

The City of Ekurhuleni’s head of communication said they are saddened by the shooting.

“We understand that this news may cause concern among staff. We wish to assure you that the city is committed to ensuring a safe and secure working environment for all employees.”

“We are engaging with relevant authorities and will provide further updates as soon as new information becomes available. Our thoughts are with Mr Molefe’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Mbengashe.

Mass shooting arrest

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that left seven people dead in Gugulethu in Cape Town.

The seven men were believed to have been socialising at the Kanana informal settlement when they were attacked early on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit worked tirelessly to uncover the circumstances surrounding the mass murder of the men.

“Their relentless efforts culminated in the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect in the Cape Town City Centre.

“While the investigation continues and the search for an additional suspect is underway, the arrested individual is currently being processed for his imminent court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, following formal charges,” Traut said.

Traut appealed to the public for assistance in tracing Loyiso Matinisi, who is sought in connection with the case in Gugulethu.

