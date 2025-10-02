Milpark Hospital shooting victim was visiting a friend – police

The shooting has been speculated to be a targeted assassination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a 45-year-old man at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, which has been speculated to be a targeted assassination.

It is understood that the shooting happened just after 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko told The Citizen they are investigating a case of murder.

“I can confirm that the South African Police Service (Saps) has opened a case of murder after a 45-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times at the parking area of Milpark Hospital.

“The incident occurred after the victim allegedly visited a friend at the hospital. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the motive is still unknown,” Sibeko said.

‘Hit’

Sibeko said no arrest has been made yet. The victim has not been identified.

While investigations are underway, the shooting appears to be a hit, according to anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

In a post on X, Abramjee said the victim was reportedly shot multiple times.

Police shooting

Meanwhile, police have made a breakthrough and arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in the Eastern Cape.

Members from Algoa Park Saps were conducting routine patrols in Jack Road, Missionvale, on Sunday when an unknown man emerged from between houses and opened fire on a patrol vehicle.

A manhunt was launched for the suspect.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the man was arrested following a positive tip-off from the public.

Arrest

Nkohli said officers also confiscated an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Members from visible policing at Algoa Park SAPS acted on information about the whereabouts of a person of interest, believed to be involved in shooting a member on Sunday evening.”

Nkohli said the suspect was traced and located in the open space near the Nelson Mandela University (Missionvale Campus).

Mashatile warned that an attack on a police officer is a serious crime and that criminals will face the full might of the law.

Mashatile warned that an attack on a police officer is a serious crime and that criminals will face the full might of the law.

