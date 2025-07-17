Police probe triple murder and attempted double murder in Gugulethu

The City of Cape Town has been plagued by shootings.

There has been another shooting in the Western Cape.

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit has launched an investigation into a triple murder and attempted double murder that occurred in Gugulethu.

This shooting comes a month after seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a house in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the incident happened late on Wednesday night.

Shooting

Traut said detectives are appealing to the public for any information that could help solve the case.

“At approximately 11pm, police responded to reports of a shooting in Moletsane Street, New Crossroads. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds in a bedroom.

“Two other male victims had also sustained gunshot wounds and were already transported to a medical facility for treatment,” Traut said.

Investigations

Traut added that preliminary information revealed that four armed suspects opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene with several cellular telephones and a firearm belonging to one of the victims.

“All five victims are believed to be in their thirties. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

“The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or to use the MySAPS mobile application, where information can be submitted anonymously. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” Traut said.

Western Cape shootings

The City of Cape Town has been plagued by shootings, with more than 20 people killed this month.

Earlier this month, Western Cape police launched a manhunt after five people were gunned down and seven injured in several shooting incidents that occurred at different locations in Mitchells Plain.

Mitchells Plain

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the shooting happened after midday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that at approximately 12:30, five persons were shot at in a tuck-shop in Beacon Valley. Two died and three were injured,” Potelwa said.

“Also in Beacon Valley, four other persons were shot at in another tuck shop. One died and three were wounded.

“In the third shooting incident, another person was shot and injured, also in Beacon Valley. In two other shooting incidents that occurred in Tafelsig and Town Centre, two fatalities were recorded, respectively,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa said all incidents are believed to be gang-related.

