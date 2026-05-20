Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Police probe triple murder in Duncan Village, Eastern Cape

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

20 May 2026

12:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A preliminary witness statement said the three men had visited a shack when they were accosted.

Police probe triple murder in Duncan Village, Eastern Cape

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Eastern Cape police in Duncan Village are investigating a triple murder following a shooting incident that claimed three lives.

The three men were shot dead in Bhebhelele Informal Settlement, Duncan Village, KuGompo City, on Tuesday night.

Bodies

Police said they responded to the shooting incident in Jiba Street at about 11.20pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered spent cartridges outside a shack. Inside the same shack, they found the bodies of three males with multiple gunshot wounds. Several cartridges and bullet heads were recovered inside the shack,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“The deceased are aged 28, 36, and 37. Their identities are known to the police but will be released once next-of-kin notification is completed.”

Shooting

Gantana said a preliminary statement from a witness stated that the three men had visited the shack when they were accosted.

“Finding it locked, they forced entry. The witness was instructed to remain outside and alert the others if the owner returned. While standing watch, four unknown males approached and opened fire on the victims inside the shack.”

Gantana said the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.

“The investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Tip-offs can be shared with the nearest police station, anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySaps app. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

RELATED ARTICLES

Thato Molosankwe shot dead

Meanwhile, Mahikeng crime activist and traditional healer, Thato Molosankwe, was killed at his home in Lomanyaneng village in the North West early on Wednesday morning.

Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has ordered ‘maximum resources’ to trace the killers.

Molosankwe has been described by local police as a community-minded individual who played an important role in strengthening relations between the Saps and communities.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Eastern Cape Murder Police shooting South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Activist Thato Molosankwe shot dead in his home
News Gauteng Health defends surgical record as one-in-four cancellation rate at Charlotte Maxeke exposed
Crime DPSA raises alarm over abuse of disabled women and girls in Limpopo
South Africa HIV positive women fight for justice after sterilisation
Opinion Is the new GDE squashing incidents in school?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News