Police probe triple murder in Duncan Village, Eastern Cape

A preliminary witness statement said the three men had visited a shack when they were accosted.

Eastern Cape police in Duncan Village are investigating a triple murder following a shooting incident that claimed three lives.

The three men were shot dead in Bhebhelele Informal Settlement, Duncan Village, KuGompo City, on Tuesday night.

Bodies

Police said they responded to the shooting incident in Jiba Street at about 11.20pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered spent cartridges outside a shack. Inside the same shack, they found the bodies of three males with multiple gunshot wounds. Several cartridges and bullet heads were recovered inside the shack,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

“The deceased are aged 28, 36, and 37. Their identities are known to the police but will be released once next-of-kin notification is completed.”

Shooting

Gantana said a preliminary statement from a witness stated that the three men had visited the shack when they were accosted.

“Finding it locked, they forced entry. The witness was instructed to remain outside and alert the others if the owner returned. While standing watch, four unknown males approached and opened fire on the victims inside the shack.”

Gantana said the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.

“The investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Tip-offs can be shared with the nearest police station, anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySaps app. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Thato Molosankwe shot dead

Meanwhile, Mahikeng crime activist and traditional healer, Thato Molosankwe, was killed at his home in Lomanyaneng village in the North West early on Wednesday morning.

Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has ordered ‘maximum resources’ to trace the killers.

Molosankwe has been described by local police as a community-minded individual who played an important role in strengthening relations between the Saps and communities.