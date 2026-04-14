Police probe triple murder in Gugulethu

It is believed that the two men and one women were shot execution style.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Western Cape is investigating a triple murder believed to be an execution in Gugulethu.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in the township on Monday, 13 April 2026.

This is the third shooting in just weeks.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they are concerned by the shooting, which has left the community of Gugulethu in shock.

At approximately 8:22pm, Saps members responded to a complaint at Nontulo Street, New Cross, where they discovered the bodies of two victims, a male and a female, inside a residence. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

“A third male victim was found outside the premises with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. The deceased males are aged 33 and 46,” Traut said.

Motive

Traut added that the motive for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.

“Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit detectives have been assigned to the case and will pursue all available leads with urgency and diligence to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality,” Traut said.

Three shot

Last week, two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot dead in the Western Cape

The shooting occurred in Delft, Cape Town, on Friday night, 10 April 2026, on Leiden Avenue.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said officers responded to the shooting at about 10:45pm.

“Delft police registered two counts of murder and four of attempted murder following a shooting incident where a 38-year-old female and a 12-year-old boy were shot and fatally wounded, and two males and two females between 19 and 61 were wounded.

“Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims who sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 38 and 12-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment,” Twigg said.

Girl shot

Last week, a six-year-old girl was shot in the head in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred in Valhalla Park on Thursday morning. It came as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to Western Cape crime hotspots.