Police probing triple murder and attempted murder in Eastern Cape

Police are probing a triple murder and attempted murder in the Eastern Cape, which has left a community in shock.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the Ndevana area during the early hours of Saturday, 1 November 2025.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the murders occurred at about 5am.

“Police were summoned to the scene, and on their arrival, they found four males, all aged 30 years, who were brutally assaulted, allegedly by the community members. Two males were certified dead on the scene, while the other two victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but one of them died in the hospital,” Mawisa said

“The surviving victim is still at the hospital for treatment. No arrest has been made; however, an investigation is underway.”

The Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, condemned the incident and urged the community to stand with the police in pursuit of justice, and cautioned them not to take the law into their own hands.

“We have experienced detective officers who will investigate and address crime through the legal channels.”

Meanwhile, a “turf war among gang members” appears to be unfolding in Reiger Park, Boksburg, following a deadly drive-by shooting that left six people dead and three others injured.

This is according to crime expert Chad Thomas, who visited the area and the family of one of the victims on Sunday after the shooting.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner of Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, said they have identified a suspect who may be linked to the drive-by shooting.

The shooting took place hours after the funeral of a local gangster in Reiger Park.

According to Kekana, two cars, a silver and black Volkswagen Polo, drove into the area and opened fire, killing three men and two women.

