Police recover AK-47s and ammunition in Roodepoort, man arrested

Police acted on information received about unlicensed firearms being harboured at a house.

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after he was found with two rifles, an AK-47 and a 308 semi-automatic gun and more than eighty rounds of ammunition in Gauteng.

Officers from the Gauteng Organised Crime Tracing Team and Police Emergency Services Flexi handcuffed the suspect in Roodepoort on Monday.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the team received information about unlicensed firearms being harboured at a certain house in the area.

“A team of two police units was mobilised to follow up on information. As they searched the house, the police found one AK-47 rifle, one 308 semi-automatic rifle, one magazine and more than eighty live rounds of ammunition.

“The man who was found in the house was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He is expected to appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in due course,” Masondo said.

Ballistics

“Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, applauded the team for acting swiftly after receiving the information,” said Masondo.

Masondo added that the firearms will be taken for ballistics tests to establish if they were used in the commission of other crimes.

KZN shootout

Meanwhile, two suspects were shot dead in a gun battle with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the shooting took place in the early hours of Monday morning, 5 January 2026.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Ntathu Ndlovu said the shooting took place in the Margate policing area in the Uvongo area.

“Two suspects were fatally wounded when they engaged police in a shootout.

“Police officers approached the targeted house and announced their presence, but there was no response from inside. The members penetrated the house, and upon entering, the two occupants inside the house fired shots at the police.

“Police returned fire, and two suspects were fatally wounded. Two AK-47 assault rifles were recovered, as well as three pistols. No police officers were injured during the shootout,” Ndlovu said.

