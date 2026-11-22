Police said no arrests have been made at this stage.

A white Lamborghini stolen in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) five years ago has been recovered in a luxury White River estate hidden alongside a Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga recovered the white Lamborghini during an intelligence-driven operation in White River on Friday, 20 November 2026.

White Lambo

Members of the Provincial Anti-Hijacking Team (Ehlanzeni), Crime Intelligence, and other law enforcement agencies followed up on information about a vehicle reported stolen, believed to have been kept at a house in the White River area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the team proceeded to the house inside an Estate in White River, where they searched the premises.

“While searching in the garage, three vehicles were found, including a Mercedes-Benz, a BMW, and a Lamborghini.”

Investigation

Masondo said the Lamborghini, which had no registration number plates affixed, matched the description of the vehicle reported stolen.

“Upon further investigation, police discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen during the year 2021 at Durban North in KwaZulu-Natal Province. The vehicle was confiscated for further investigation.”

Police said no arrests have been made so far and that investigations are continuing to trace the owner of the house.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, commended the team for the recovery.

Picture: Saps

Stolen Porsche

In August 2026, a suspect accused of stealing high-value vehicles and trafficking them across South Africa’s borders was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

The suspect allegedly led officers to a Porsche, which was later confirmed through forensic examination to have been stolen in a Midrand case.

He was detained at Norwood Saps and faces charges including fraud, possession of a stolen vehicle, and defeating the ends of justice.

Investigations into the broader vehicle trafficking network are continuing