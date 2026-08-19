Police rescue kidnapped Joburg businessman, arrest four in ransom sting

The victim was allegedly kidnapped at his business premises in Cleveland by unknown suspects.

A multidisciplinary police task force has rescued a kidnapped Johannesburg businessman and arrested four suspects in a high‑stakes operation, seizing vehicles and cellphones linked to the crime after a ransom drop was arranged.

According to police, the victim was allegedly kidnapped at his business premises in Cleveland by unknown suspects on 15 August 2026.

Ransom

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said several transactions were reportedly made on the victim’s bank account, while a ransom demand was also made for his release.

“A drop-off was arranged in exchange for the release of the victim, and that is when the police pounced on the suspects. Four men were arrested, and two vehicles and four cellphones believed to have been used in the commission of this crime were seized.”

Unharmed

Nevhuhulwi said the victim was rescued unharmed.

“There is also possible linkage to other crimes as police investigations continue.”

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects are expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

Human trafficking

Last week, a controversial and prominent KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) businessman was arrested for alleged human trafficking and kidnapping.

It is understood that the businessman’s name was mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating allegations of corruption in the South African Police Service and the Criminal Justice System.

His name was also mentioned at the Saps ad hoc committee in Parliament.

The KZN Hawks executed a J50 warrant of arrest at the businessman’s plush Umhlanga home on Tuesday night, 11 August 2026.

Second suspect

A few days later, the Hawks arrested a second person on trafficking and kidnapping charges as the crime-fighting unit tightens its probe into a trafficking ring that lured young women with fake job offers.

The 48-year-old man handed himself over to the authorities at Durban North Police Station on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the man will be facing charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and kidnapping.