Police recover guns, ammunition in national crime takedowns

Police also arrested 14 589 suspects for various crimes.
The South African Police Service’s (Saps) fight against crime continues, after confiscating a cache of illegal guns and ammunition from takedowns across the country and removing them from circulation.
During the nationwide Shanela II operations, police also arrested 14 589 suspects for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault, robbery, drug offences, and illegal mining between 26 January and 01 February 2026.
Wanted suspects
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said a further 2 032 wanted suspects were also traced and arrested for serious crimes during the same period.
“Police recovered 119 firearms, including 10 rifles, seven shotguns, and five homemade firearms, alongside 1 144 rounds of ammunition. These recoveries form part of a broader clampdown on violent crime.”
“In addition, police arrested:
- 100 suspects for illegal possession of firearms
- 88 suspects for illegal possession of ammunition
- 124 suspects for murder
- 164 suspects for rape
- 102 suspects for armed robbery
- 532 suspects for drug dealing
Confiscations
Van Wyk said there were also several other confiscations and recoveries:
- 51 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered in the past week
- More than 700 dangerous weapons have been seized across the country
- Different types of drugs recovered
- Contraband goods worth more than R1 million were seized
She also highlighted some provincial crime-fighting operations in the past week.
Gauteng
- One suspect was shot dead, and two were arrested after a shootout in Midrand. Firearm and cash were seized.
- In Atteridgeville, two pistols, one shotgun, six magazines and ammunition were recovered.
KwaZulu-Natal
- Four suspects were fatally wounded in the Adam’s Mission shootout. No police were injured.
- In Ntuzuma, explosives with detonators were found in a vehicle. Suspect arrested.
- Ten unlicensed firearms, including AK47 and R5 rifles, were seized in KwaMaphumulo. Seven suspects arrested.
Western Cape
- 25 foreign nationals were detained with stolen Eskom copper cables.
Commitment
The Saps it remains committed to removing illegal firearms and ammunition from circulation, as these are key drivers of violent crime.
Communities are urged to continue reporting criminal activity to their nearest police station, through Crime Stop (08600 10111) or the MySAPS App.
