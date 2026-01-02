WATCH: Police search for suspects after elderly man robbed in Bloemfontein

The video of the incident has drawn widespread condemnation.

Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera robbing an elderly person of cash and a cellphone in Bloemfontein.

The video of the incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation, occurred outside a Bloemfontein shopping centre on New Year’s Day, 1 January 2026.

In the video, the elderly man can be seen lying on the ground, before a group of three men is seen robbing him of his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The incident has sparked concern over the safety of elderly and vulnerable residents who have become victims of merciless criminals.

Police have urged anyone who recognises the individuals or has information that may assist the investigation to contact Bloemfontein Saps on 051 411 7000 or report anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Four family members murdered

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who killed four members of the same family on New Year’s Eve.

Police said suspected robbers broke into a house at the Mdweshule area in the Mehlomyama policing precinct, Port Shepstone, on Wednesday, 31 January and opened fire.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said they are investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged by the witness that four unknown males kicked open the door of the Rondavel in which she was with her fiancé. Three of the males were carrying firearms, and one was carrying a bush knife.”

Magwaza said the suspects demanded money, and when they were told that there was no money, they began firing shots at her 45-year-old fiancé, who unfortunately left him deceased.

“The suspects then instructed her to show them other family members, which she did. When they got to the main house, they shot and killed a mother and her two daughters who were aged between 31 and 67-years-old.

“The suspects then fled the scene, taking with them two cellphones,” Magwaza said.

