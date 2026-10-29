Police seize AK-47s, arrest two suspected illegal miners in Westonaria

The two suspects, both Lesotho nationals, have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

A joint law enforcement operation targeting illegal mining in Westonaria has led to the arrest of two suspected illegal miners and the seizure of four high-powered firearms, including three AK-47 rifles, at the Kloof Gold Mine Hostel.

Police arrested the suspects, aged 32 and 35, on Wednesday afternoon.

Operation

Gauteng police were assisted by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Sibanye Protection Services after acting on intelligence about a group of armed illegal miners operating in the area.

According to police, Sibanye Protection Services received information at about 4pm regarding armed illegal miners and requested assistance from the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Gauteng Public Order Policing unit and the SANDF.

Arms and ammunition

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said that during the operation, officers found the two suspects in possession of an AK-47 rifle and an R5 rifle.

“A further two AK-47 rifles were discovered abandoned at the scene.”

The operation resulted in the recovery of:

Three AK-47 rifles

One R5 rifle

Six magazines

246 live rounds of ammunition

Two Lesotho passports

Foreign nationals

Sibeko said the two suspects, both Lesotho nationals, have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The accused are expected to appear in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 30 October 2026.

“Police investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to determine the origin of the firearms and whether the suspects are linked to broader illegal mining networks operating in Gauteng,” Sibeko said.

Picture: Saps

Illegal mining

The latest arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies and security partners to clamp down on illegal mining activities and curb the circulation of illegal firearms, which continue to pose a serious threat to community safety and security in the province.

Earlier this month, the Saps arrested 13 suspected illegal miners in Mpumalanga in an operation to destabilise illegal mining activities.

The team from Operation Vala Umgodi handcuffed the miners at Sabie on Sunday, 04 October 2026.

Foreigners

Police say the suspects are all foreign nationals: 12 are from Mozambique, and one is from the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Among the Mozambicans, two are women. All suspects are expected to appear at Sabie Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 06 October 2026.

This brings the total to 22 suspected illegal miners who were arrested by the Police over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the suspects face charges for illegal mining, possession of gold-bearing material, possession of gold-bearing equipment, and contravention of South Africa’s Immigration Act.