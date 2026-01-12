Police seize more than R350m in fake goods during festive season

Nearly 600 000 counterfeit and illicit goods were seized.

The South African Police Service (Saps) and other law enforcement officials have collectively seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R350 million in nationwide takedown operations during the festive season.

The operations team tackling fake goods was led by the national and provincial Counterfeit, Contraband, and Illicit Goods Units. Multi-disciplinary operations were conducted in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and the Western Cape in December 2025.

Fake goods

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said nearly 600 000 counterfeit and illicit goods were seized, which included high-end designer-branded clothing, sports apparel, footwear, jewellery, cosmetics, and cell phone accessories.

“Also, amongst the seized items are illicit pharmaceuticals worth more than R1 million, as well as illicit cigarettes, liquor, and other consumables.

“Police collectively arrested 33 suspects during these operations for various offences such as dealing in Counterfeit Goods, possession of drugs, contravention of the Medicine Control Act, the Liquor Act, the Second-Hand Goods Act, and the Immigration Act,” Van Wyk said.

According to police photos, some of the counterfeit high-end goods include Nike and New Balance tekkies, Apple and Samsung accessories, Galxboy apparel, liquor, and watches.

ALSO READ: Police seize illicit goods worth more than R30m during nationwide operations

Operations

Van Wyk said counterfeit take-down operations are continuing.

“In its ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks, the Saps extends its sincere appreciation to all participating government departments, other law enforcement agencies and partners for their continued collaboration and commitment to combat the trade in counterfeit, contraband, and illicit goods.”

Warning

Van Wyk warned the public before buying counterfeit goods.

“Counterfeit and illicit goods pose serious risks to consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of the country. These products are often manufactured and distributed outside regulated systems, with no regard for quality standards, safety, or lawful trade practices.

“Legitimate manufacturers and retailers lose market share to illegal traders, leading to reduced production and unemployment,” Van Wyk said.

ALSO READ: Police seize illegally imported Apple and Samsung products worth millions in Fordsburg