Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Police seize R160m in counterfeit goods in Johannesburg CBD raid

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

17 October 2026

08:16 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to dismantle the illegal trade.

Police seize R160m in counterfeit goods in Johannesburg CBD raid

More than 62,000 counterfeit items worth over R160 million were seized during a multi-disciplinary operation in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Saps

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

More than 62,000 counterfeit items worth over R160 million were seized during a multi-disciplinary operation in the Johannesburg CBD this week as authorities targeted the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods.

The National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, supported by the Public Order Policing (POP) Unit in Pretoria, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs Division and brand protectors, executed search-and-seizure warrants at several identified shops located in a retail building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Seizure

The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 62,000 counterfeit items, including high-end branded clothing, footwear, cosmetics, watches, jewellery and sunglasses.

Some of the counterfeit goods seized included Louis Vuitton sandals and T-shirts, Dior and Gucci belts, watches and soccer shirts.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to dismantle the illegal trade, manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods in the country.

“The operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to dismantle the illegal trade, manufacturing, and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods in the country.”

Counterfeit goods

Van Wyk reminded community members that counterfeit goods infringe on the intellectual property rights of legitimate brand owners and pose serious health and safety risks to consumers.

“These products are often manufactured and distributed outside regulated systems, with no regard for quality standards, safety, or lawful trade practices.”

Market share

She said legitimate manufacturers and retailers lose market share to illegal traders, leading to reduced production and job losses.

“Legitimate manufacturers and retailers lose market share to illegal traders, leading to reduced production and job losses.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Investigations are continuing.

Springboks

Last month, authorities seized counterfeit sports merchandise and manufacturing equipment worth more than R1.5 million during a Johannesburg CBD raid ahead of the Springboks-All Blacks clash.

Authorities confiscated over 1,700 fake sports apparel items, including Springbok merchandise, as well as equipment allegedly used to produce and distribute counterfeit goods

Read more on these topics

Central business district (CBD) City of Johannesburg (COJ) counterfeit goods fake Police South African Police Service (SAPS)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Was Suliman Carrim planning to come back to SA? – Flight tickets, old cases argued in bail battle
Politics ConCourt ruling has given Mbalula another shot at the ANC 2027 leadership race
News Ramaphosa lifts suspension of Saps top cop Fannie Masemola
Elections 2026 War of the election posters: Are parties conning voters?
South Africa US may spend millions to find out why Afrikaners aren’t taking Trump’s refugee offer

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News