Police seize R9m in fake goods, including Springboks gear, in Gauteng raid

The latest seizure follows a similar operation conducted last week at a storage facility in the Johannesburg CBD.

Counterfeit goods, including Springboks-branded merchandise worth more than R9 million, have been stripped from circulation in Gauteng after a high‑impact raid this week, underscoring Pretoria’s nationwide crackdown on illicit trade.

The South African Police Service (Saps), supported by its crime-fighting partners, seized the counterfeit goods in Marabastad this week.

Police raid

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to disrupt and dismantle the illegal trade, manufacture and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods in South Africa.

“The National Illicit Goods Unit, supported by the Gauteng Illicit Goods Unit, Public Order Policing (POP) Unit, South African Revenue Service NRRT Customs Enforcement Unit and brand protectors, executed search-and-seizure warrants on Thursday, 10 September 2026.”

Springbok merchandise

Van Wyk said the team seized more than 10 000 counterfeit items, including branded sports apparel, footwear, cosmetics and cellular accessories.

“The latest seizure follows a similar operation conducted last week at a storage facility in the Johannesburg CBD, where counterfeit goods including Springboks-branded merchandise and manufacturing equipment worth more than R1.5 million were seized.

“The illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods not only infringes on the intellectual property rights of legitimate brand owners, but also poses potential health and safety risks to consumers,” van Wyk said.

Picture: Saps

Fake goods

Operating outside regulated systems and without adhering to prescribed quality standards, van Wyk said the counterfeit goods industry harms legitimate businesses and contributes to economic losses.

The Saps commends all participating government departments, law enforcement agencies, brand protectors and other relevant stakeholders for their continued support and collaboration in the collective fight against counterfeit and illicit goods.

Picture: Saps

Apple products

Meanwhile, Global technology giant Apple has turned to the Johannesburg High Court in a bid to stop a local company from trading in what it alleges are counterfeit iPhones and packaging.

The high-end products were seized at OR Tambo International Airport in March.

In its application, Apple has asked the court to declare the products counterfeit, prevent the company from dealing in them and compel disclosure of their origin and the network behind them.

According to Apple’s particulars of claim, South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials detained the consignment on 17 March and formally seized it on 27 July.