Cop among four arrested for producing counterfeit well-known alcoholic brands

Eastern Cape police have arrested five suspects, including a serving police sergeant, during separate operations in connection with producing counterfeit alcohol in the Eastern Cape.

The suspects were handcuffed during intelligence-driven operations conducted on 11 February 2026 in Ngqamakhwe, Butterworth and Msobomvu Township.

Information

Police said they received information earlier this month regarding individuals allegedly manufacturing and distributing counterfeit versions of well-known alcoholic brands, including Gordon’s Gin and Old Buck Gin, which were being sold at discounted prices.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said investigations are continuing.

“In Ngqamakhwe, a joint operation by Butterworth Visible Policing, Mthatha DPCI, and brand owners led to the arrest of two suspects aged 33 and 40. Among those arrested is a police sergeant stationed at a local police station.

“Items seized included boxes of Old Buck Gin, 25-litre containers filled with unknown chemicals, over 1 300 counterfeit stickers, large quantities of empty bottles, cardboard packaging, and alcohol mixtures. The estimated value of the confiscated goods is R250 000,” Gantana said.

Butterworth

In Butterworth, a joint operation by Mthatha DPCI, Dutywa Visible Policing, and brand representatives searched premises in Qolora Close, Extension 7.

Gantana said two suspects, aged 29 and 33, were arrested for the manufacturing of counterfeit alcohol.

“Police seized 175 x 750ml bottles of Gordon’s Dry Gin, nine x 750ml bottles of Old Buck Gin, five 25 litre containers of Old Buck Gin, glue guns, funnels, empty bottles, gin caps, and other manufacturing equipment. The estimated value of the confiscated goods is R100 000.

“In Msobomvu Township, a 61-year-old suspect was arrested following the discovery of multiple cases of Russian Bear Vodka, Gordon’s Gin, and Old Buck Gin, along with 250-litre containers of flammable liquid, bottle caps, and additional 25-litre containers filled with liquid. The estimated value of the seized property is R90,000,” Gantana said.

Charges

Gantana said all the suspects face charges related to the manufacturing and possession of counterfeit alcohol.

“Further profiling and investigative work are ongoing.

“The South African Police Service has reiterated that no one is above the law. Any police official found to be involved in criminal conduct will face the full might of the law,” Gantana said.

Gantana said the Saps remains steadfast in its commitment to rooting out corruption within its ranks and ensuring that those entrusted to uphold the law do so with integrity.

