Police sergeant killed, constable injured in Mpumalanga attack

The attack occured during a domestic violence call‑out.

A South African Police Service (SAPS) sergeant has been killed, and a constable injured, after a suspect allegedly attacked them during a domestic violence call‑out in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, 18 July 2026.

Violent

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers were searching for the suspect.

“The report indicates that the suspect became violent and struck the 41‑year‑old police sergeant with a sharp object whilst pushing the 37‑year‑old police constable into a nearby hole, before fleeing the scene.

“Both police officers were taken to a nearby medical facility. Unfortunately, the police sergeant was certified dead on arrival while the constable was admitted for further medical treatment,” Masondo said.

Murder

A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened.

According to police, the incident began when a complainant arrived at Bushbuckridge Police Station at about 9:45pm to report his brother for causing trouble at home. Officers accompanied the complainant to the suspect’s residence.

“It was during this time that the suspect came out of the house where he was interviewed by the police. At the time, he seemed cooperative,” Masondo said.

“However, all of a sudden, he went back into the house only to return armed with a sharp object and attack the two members before fleeing the scene on foot.

Manhunt

Acting Provincial Commissioner of Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, vowed that police would track down the suspect.

“We will not allow anyone to attack our members without consequences, and we will make sure that we do everything possible to find him. An attack on a police official is a direct attack on the state.

“The investigation has been prioritised, and we handed it over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI)/Hawks for further investigation,” Mkhwanazi said.

Condolences

He urged officers to remain vigilant while serving communities and to use issued resources effectively in the defence and protection of the public.

Mkhwanazi conveyed Saps’ condolences to the family of the slain sergeant and wished the injured constable a speedy recovery.