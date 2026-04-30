Police smash cross‑border vehicle theft network in Polokwane

Five Mozambican nationals were arrested and several motor vehicles were recovered.

A high-level, intelligence-led operation has dealt a blow to a cross-border vehicle theft syndicate operating across Limpopo, Gauteng, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, leading to the arrest of five Mozambican nationals and the recovery of stolen vehicles in Polokwane.

The joint sting was executed by multiple law enforcement units, including the Provincial Tracking and Investigation Unit, the Polokwane Vehicle Crimes Unit (VCIU), and the Limpopo Highway Patrol, with support from Tracker Connect and Tshimollo Security.

Police said the arrests followed intelligence indicating that a syndicate of foreign nationals was systematically targeting Isuzu bakkies and high‑end 4x4s, including Toyota models, across the Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo, Polokwane and Westenburg policing areas.

Vehicle theft

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects allegedly used devices to disable vehicle tracking units.

“Once disabled, the vehicles were driven to Gauteng Province,” he explained.

“False registration documents were then created before the vehicles were smuggled to Mozambique via the Lebombo Port of Entry (POE) and Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

“Further intelligence placed members of the syndicate at residences in Ladanna and Greenside, Extension 71 and 78 outside Polokwane,” Ledwaba said.

Arrests

On Tuesday, 28 April, and continuing until Wednesday, 29 April 2026, operational teams stormed the identified premises and recovered two stolen motor vehicles – a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Tazz – reportedly stolen in Seshego in February 2026.

Ledwaba said a generator stolen when one of the Isuzu bakkies was taken was also recovered inside the house, along with an assortment of breaking tools.

“Five Mozambican nationals aged between 26 and 42 were apprehended at the scenes, and it was established that the suspects are in the country illegally.”

Syndicate

“Preliminary investigations have positively linked the suspects with 22 cases of theft of motor vehicles committed between December 2024 and April 2026,” Ledwaba said.

Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised all teams involved in the operation.

“Positive work has tied these suspects to more than 20 bakkie thefts, and this sends a clear message to syndicates that Limpopo province will not be a haven for organised crime.”

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Seshego and Polokwane Magistrate courts on Thursday, 30 April 2026, facing charges of theft of motor vehicles, possession of suspected stolen goods and Contravention of the Immigration Act.