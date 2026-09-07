Police take down crime networks in massive R15M cross-border bust

A large-scale cross-boarder operation has delivered a firm blow to transnational criminal syndicates.

A large-scale cross-border operation has delivered a firm blow to transnational criminal syndicates.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 275 suspects and the confiscation of illicit goods valued at over R15 million.

The intense operation ran from 1 to 4 September 2026 along the border corridors of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Free State provinces.

The crackdown targeted cross-border networks involved in drug trafficking, stock theft, illegal firearm smuggling, and the assistance of undocumented migration.

On 2 September 2026, one K9 Unit member flagged a suspicious courier parcel from Gauteng to the Western Cape.

The following day, the same member and his narcotics detection dog, Nolan, conducted a joint raid with the DPCI at the courier depot.

Nolan’s detection led to the discovery of 4 000 Mandrax tablets concealed inside the package.

A 43-year-old Nigerian was taken into police custody in Mossel Bay, Western Cape.

Unlicenced firearms

In another operation on 3 September, police caught a suspect in possession of three unlicensed firearms and a number of rounds of ammunition.

According to police, a total of 275 suspects were apprehended.

55 of whom held offences related to unlicensed firearms, drug dealing or possession of suspected stolen property, and 76 undocumented foreign nationals were detained.

Counterfeit goods with an estimated value of over R15 million, six firearms along with ammunition, and 28 illegal gambling machines were confiscated.

A total of 8 406 vehicles and 13 039 individuals were stopped and searched. This resulted in 406 traffic fines with a value of R396 950.