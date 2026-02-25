Police uncover dagga lab opposite school in KZN

The suspects were allegedly selling dagga to schoolchildren.

Police have arrested two people for cultivating and dealing in dagga after uncovering a dagga cultivation laboratory in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The suspects, aged 38 and 55 years old, were handcuffed by Lamontville police at the laboratory located directly opposite a high school on Ngobese Road on Wednesday.

Arrests after routine visit

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said members of the Lamontville Social Crime Prevention were conducting a routine school visit on Wednesday morning when they observed suspicious activities at a residence near a school.

Upon further investigations, police discovered that the occupants of the house were allegedly selling dagga to the learners. Further investigations into the house revealed a fully operational dagga cultivation laboratory.

“Items recovered at the scene included dagga plants, vacuum air purifiers, extractor fans, packaging containers and an instruction board. Police forensic experts were summoned to properly process the crime scene,” Magwaza said.

Court appearance

Magwaza said the duo were charged with dagga cultivation and dealing in dagga.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

Drug network

Earlier this month, the Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks, in collaboration with Saps Crime Intelligence, made a major breakthrough, disrupting the operations of an alleged drug network in the northern areas of Gqeberha.

The operation supported by the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Public Order Policing and other law enforcement agencies forms part of an ongoing campaign targeting drug trafficking in Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said drug abuse and distribution continue to threaten the safety and well-being of local communities.

Drug trafficking

In December last year, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made progress in the fight against transnational drug trafficking networks following the granting of an order linked to a major drug bust in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said a suspect was arrested on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

Mhlakuvana said the drugs recovered had an estimated street value of R101 million, representing a substantial disruption to organised criminal networks attempting to channel narcotics across interprovincial routes.

