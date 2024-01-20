Policeman robbed by bogus cops as he came to arrest them

A response to a reported crime went wrong for one police officer.

An on-duty policeman was robbed of his service pistol and state cellphone as he responded to a call about fake police officers and warrant.

Several suspects, including two women, apparently walked into a car dealership in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, dressed in full police uniforms pretending to serve a warrant.

When the person at the business got suspicious and called a local police station to verify if the warrant was legit, a police officer was dispatched.

“On arrival, the suspects robbed the Warrant Officer and several security officers based at the premises of their firearms.

“They also stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the business before they sped off in their getaway vehicles. The police vehicle was not taken by the suspects,” said private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

Police have not yet commented on the incident. Any update will be included once received.

No injuries were reported.

An air and ground search was conducted for 11 suspects who fled the scene in two white Ford Ranger bakkies.

Even police stations aren’t safe

The incident comes just hours after a police station in Veralum was burgled.

Officers reporting for duty on Thursday found three rooms at their station had been burgled and several valuables stolen. It appeared as if the doors had been forced open.

In July last year, a branded Verulam SAPS vehicle was stolen from the station yard in daylight. It was later recovered on Court Lane in the Verulam CBD with its radio and spare tyre missing. A hijacked Isuzu bakkie recovered by RUSA was also stolen from the same station a week later.

Police call private security for help

The Citizen reported earlier this month that a police detective was robbed and attacked by two suspects in the same area. The attackers reportedly choked the officer and took his Nokia phone.

He chased the two with his firearm, shooting off two warning shots, before asking someone for their phone and calling private security for help.

Police confirmed they had caught two suspects involved in the attack. One of the suspects directly involved in the attack was arrested while the second suspect was arrested for buying the stolen phone. The other attacker was still at large.