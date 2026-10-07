Portuguese businessman José Fernandes still missing as family’s agony deepens [VIDEO]

There is uncertainty, fear and unanswered questions since José Fernandes disappearance.

The disappearance of a well-known Germiston businessman has left his family, friends and the wider Portuguese community desperately searching for answers more than a week after he was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight.

José Fernandes, a long-standing member of South Africa’s Portuguese community and owner of Springbok Liquor Stores, was allegedly abducted outside the Germiston Hotel on the morning of 29 September 2026.

Kidnapping cases

The South African Police Service (Saps) told The Citizen it could not comment on an active kidnapping investigation due to concerns for the victim’s safety.

According to information provided to The Citizen, the 68-year-old businessman arrived in Germiston shortly after 8am when he was confronted by unknown suspects as he exited his truck.

At approximately 8am, Fernandes was allegedly forced into a white vehicle, which sped away from the scene. He has not been seen since.

Family concerned

As the days pass, concern is mounting among relatives, friends and community members who say the lack of answers regarding his whereabouts is becoming increasingly difficult to bear.

Those close to the case describe Fernandes as a respected community member who spent more than three decades building a successful business and deep roots within the Germiston community.

But for his family, every day since his disappearance has been filled with uncertainty, fear and unanswered questions.

“This is not simply the story of a missing businessman,” a source familiar with the matter said.

“José is a father, a husband, a friend, an employer and a member of a community that has known him for decades. His family is living through every hour without knowing where he is, what condition he is in, or whether somebody out there has information that could bring him home.”

Portuguese community

The case has attracted attention both locally and internationally, particularly among Portuguese community networks, with supporters hoping heightened public awareness will encourage witnesses to come forward.

Video footage linked to the alleged kidnapping has circulated online, while additional information has reportedly surfaced in the days since Fernandes vanished.

However, concerns have been raised about whether every available lead is being pursued with the urgency such a case demands.

Information

Sources close to the matter believe potentially significant information and evidence may already exist and argue that investigators should explore all possible avenues as quickly as possible.

“There is a strong feeling that every possible lead needs to be followed immediately. Every hour matters in a kidnapping investigation,” the source said.

While declining to disclose information that could compromise the investigation or Fernandes’ safety, those close to the family have appealed directly to members of the public with information.

They believe someone may have witnessed the kidnapping, recognised the vehicle involved, seen suspicious activity in the area or heard information afterwards that could assist investigators.

“Someone saw something. Someone may recognise the vehicle. Even information that appears insignificant could help establish a timeline and assist investigators.”

Finding Fernandes

The family is not seeking speculation or interference in the investigation. Instead, they are calling for a relentless focus on finding Fernandes and ensuring that every lead, piece of evidence and potential witness is thoroughly examined.

“There is only one priority,” the source said. “Bringing José home safely.”

Anyone with information relating to Fernandes’ disappearance is urged to contact police or the relevant investigating authorities immediately.