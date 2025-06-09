Removal of specialised units increased violent crime – experts

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said, despite SA’s progressive and inclusive Domestic Violence Act, the femicide crisis persisted.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said despite South Africa’s progressive and inclusive Domestic Violence Act, the femicide crisis persisted. Picture: Monty Rakusen/Getty Images

The removal of specialised units was the reason for the increase in violent crimes, including the murder of Olorato Mongale last week, according to experts.

Mongale had gone on a date with her alleged killer, who picked her up from her residential complex on 25 May and drove her to Alexandra, where she was allegedly murdered.

Please, stop killing women

Her body was dumped between Alexandra and Lombardy West. Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu said his department had noted an increase in incidents where women fell victim to relationships developed online.

“We caution young women in particular and women in general to be alert and to be in control when such communication and appointments are made,” he said.

Mchunu pleaded with men: “Please, stop killing women. This horrific act has deeply shocked and angered the nation. We unequivocally condemn the gruesome and inhumane killing of Olorato Mongale.

“No-one deserves to suffer such cruelty and our thoughts remain with her family, friends and community during this profoundly painful time.”

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said despite South Africa’s progressive and inclusive Domestic Violence Act, the femicide crisis persisted.

“The police and the justice system have been gutted over the years and the police have been accused of being incompetent, with many members facing criminal accusations,” she said.

Police’s additional funding

But Van Graan noted the police received additional funding in the budget speech.

“The question is will the government implement strategies that can effectively curb violent crime and make crimes against women and children a priority, or is the new budget just showboating for the international community that has their eyes on the country due to the G20 summit:” she asked.

Criminal defence expert advocate Johan Gaum said: “It’s ineptitude from the police because Jackie Selebi the then police commissioner neutralised all specialised detective services from murder to robbery.”

