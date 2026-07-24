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R27.5m worth of counterfeit goods seized from Gauteng shops this week [PICS]

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

24 July 2026

01:20 pm

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During the search operation, an illegal manufacturing and packaging operation of counterfeit snuff products was uncovered.

Saps illicit goods, gauteng shops, joburg

Picture: Saps

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Illicit and counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of R27.5 million, were seized this week during operations by the Gauteng Provincial Counterfeit Unit and brand protection experts.

Product inspections were conducted between 20 and 23 July 2026 in areas including Sedibeng, West Rand, Tshwane and Johannesburg districts.

Counterfeit snuff

On Monday, the team inspected four shops at six addresses in Orange Farm, Sedibeng.

During the search operation, members uncovered an illegal manufacturing and packaging operation of counterfeit snuff products.

Authorities seized approximately 10 kilogrammes of counterfeit Taxi and Ntsu snuff, 1 500 empty containers, shrink labels, a heat gun and a sealing machine, estimated to be worth R10 000.

More than R27.5 MILLION worth of counterfeit goods seized during operation
Around 10kg of counterfeit snuff products seized. Picture: Saps

Illicit consumables worth over R400 000

The team conducted inspections at four shops in Carletonville, West Rand District, on Tuesday where authorities seized 2 877 counterfeit items, including cellphone accessories, consumables and clothing with an estimated value of R436 950.

Six shops were inspected in Hercules, Tshwane, on Wednesday, where authorities confiscated 1 874 items, including counterfeit consumables, jewellery, illicit poison, pharmaceutical products and illicit honey.

One of the largest seizures of counterfeit products this year occurred on Thursday when members searched five storage units in Jeppe.

More than R27.5 MILLION worth of counterfeit goods seized during operation
Counterfeit products removed off shelves following consecutive inspection operations. Picture: Saps

Largest confiscation

Authorities confiscated:

  • 41 120 counterfeit Rizla dispensers valued at R16 874 000;
  • 522 000 counterfeit Trust condom packets valued at R8 200 000; and
  • 4 200 counterfeit Darling hair pieces valued at R126 000.
More than R27.5 MILLION worth of counterfeit goods seized during operation
Counterfeit products removed from stores after police conduct inspections. Picture: Saps

In total, 567 320 counterfeit items were seized during the Jeppe operation in Joburg, amounting to an estimated value of R25.2 million.

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Across all four operations authorities apprehended more than 572 000 counterfeit and illicit items with a combined estimated value exceeding R27.5 million.

Read more on these topics

counterfeit goods Crime and Courts illegal goods illicit goods Sedibeng West Rand

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