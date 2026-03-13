Ramaphosa deploys 2 200 soldiers to fight crime in five provinces

More than 2 000 SANDF troops are deployed across five provinces to help police tackle gang violence and illegal mining.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally deployed more than 2 000 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to combat crime across five provinces, with a budget of R823 million, to bolster law and order.

The president has informed the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces of his decision. He will deploy 2 200 soldiers for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (Saps).

This is in line with sections 201(3) (a), (a)(b)(c) and (d) of the Constitution of South Africa.

2 200 SANDF soldiers deployed

Last month, during the State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the army. The deployment targets areas affected by illegal mining and gang violence.

The deployed members will assist the police to prevent and combat zama-zamas and gangsterism. The operations will take place in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, North West and the Western Cape.

The president said the deployment period is from 1 March 2027 until 31 March 2027.

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Boots on the ground started this week. Gauteng and Limpopo were the first areas to see soldiers in the streets. The SANDF was in Westbury, Riverlea, and Eldorado Park.

According to section 201(2)(a) of the constitution, only the president, “as head of the national executive, may authorise the employment of the defence force in co-operation with the police service”.

R823 million budget

Ramaphosa said the deployment will cost an estimated R823 153 960.

“President Ramaphosa calls on communities to welcome and work more closely with the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force to identify and alienate criminal elements and make neighbourhoods safer in the process,” the president said.

During an oral reply session in parliament on Thursday, he described the deployment as a “force multiplier”. He said it would bring stability to communities.

“Soldiers may also help to secure critical infrastructure, freeing Saps members to focus on investigations, arrests and building cases that lead to successful prosecutions,” Ramaphosa said.

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