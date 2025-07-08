Revenge-seeking Eswatini national arrested for Umlazi mass murder

Police said the Umlazi murders were revenge-motivated, with the Xhosa-speaking victims having previously been involved in altercations with Eswatini nationals.

A 28-year-old foreign national has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of six men who were gunned down at an informal settlement in Umlazi’s V/6 Section on 17 August 2024.

His arrest follows extensive investigations by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit detectives.

Melusi Dlamini, an Eswatini national, was arrested in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, on Friday, 4 July 2025.

Dlamini faces six counts of murder along with charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Night of Umlazi mass murder

The deadly incident unfolded when six men were socialising and consuming alcohol with three women at the informal settlement.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the evening took a tragic turn when two unknown men approached the group claiming they wanted to purchase cigarettes.

The attackers had initially been turned away when they were told that no one was selling cigarettes, but their return proved fatal for the six victims.

“The two men left, only to return moments later and instructed the three women to lie down as they fired shots [at] the male victims.

“Six men were shot and declared dead at the scene,” Netshiunda explained.

Umlazi mass murder revenge motive uncovered

Investigations revealed that the mass shooting was motivated by revenge, stemming from earlier conflicts within the community.

Netshiunda indicated that the killings were revenge-motivated, with the deceased victims having allegedly been involved in altercations with Eswatini nationals residing in the same area.

The six men who lost their lives were all Xhosa-speaking, and their deaths appeared to be the culmination of tensions between different ethnic groups within the settlement.

Court proceedings and ongoing investigation

Dlamini made his first appearance at the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 July 2025.

During court proceedings, he chose to abandon his bail application.

His case has been remanded to 14 August 2025 for further proceedings.

“Investigations are underway in search of the second suspect,” Netshiunda confirmed.

