Road rage suspects arrested after killing elderly couple at shopping mall

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of an elderly couple in a road rage incident in the North West province.

The couple were shot at a shopping mall in Rustenburg on Saturday.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said crime detectives, Rustenburg and Boitekong Visible Policing, the Phokeng K9 unit and other law enforcement officials pounced on the suspects on Tuesday.

“The arrest of the two suspects, aged 29 and 41, is a result of excellent crime intelligence work in identifying, locating and tracking the vehicle that was used to flee from the crime scene.”

Shooting

Myburg said the vehicle was traced, found and seized at Ndamoyi, Boitekong.

“Upon being questioned by the police, the first suspect conceded that on that fateful day, he was travelling in and driving the Kia Rio vehicle and that he was with his friend, who was the one who allegedly shot the elderly couple before they fled from the scene.

“He then took the police to Rustenburg East, where his accomplice is staying. The police, upon arrival, found the second person who showed them a pistol. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and the firearm seized,” Myburg said.

Myburg said the suspects are to appear before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 19 June 2025, facing two counts of murder.

Crime

The North West Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, commended the Acting District Commissioner of Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 2, Brigadier Mamotsamai Ntoagae and the team for their tireless work, which led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a vehicle and firearm connected to the fatal shooting of the elderly couple.

“These swift arrests should send a strong message to those who commit crime that the police in the province will relentlessly track them down and that they will have no place to hide,” Asaneng said.

