Police arrest nearly 18 000 suspects, seize R200m cocaine

The arrests comes as law enforcement ramps up operations ahead of the festive season.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested 17 914 suspects nationwide in just one week, delivering major blows to drug trafficking networks, recovering illegal firearms and seizing raw cocaine worth more than R200 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

It comes as law enforcement ramps up operations ahead of the festive season.

Saps said they made the arrests through the nationwide Safer Festive Season operations and Operation Shanela II.

Operation Shanela II

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said Operation Shanela II continues to target violent crime, organised criminal networks and drug syndicates across the country.

“As the country approaches the festive season, the Saps has intensified its crime-fighting efforts through nationwide Safer Festive Season operations alongside Operation Shanela II,” Van Wyk said.

Of the suspects arrested, 2 851 were wanted individuals traced and apprehended by detectives for offences ranging from organised crime and drug trafficking to other serious crimes.

Drug busts

The latest operations dealt a significant blow to the illicit drug trade, with 267 alleged drug dealers arrested and another 3 039 suspects detained for possession of drugs.

The Western Cape recorded the highest number of drug possession arrests, with 1 841 suspects taken into custody.

“The ongoing fight against the illicit drug trade has delivered significant victories,” Van Wyk said.

Among the biggest breakthroughs was the seizure of raw cocaine valued at more than R200 million at OR Tambo International Airport. The drugs had arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil.

Drug labs

Police also dismantled two drug laboratories during intelligence-driven operations in Gauteng and North West. In Krugersdorp, authorities uncovered a multi-million-rand drug manufacturing facility where large quantities of Mandrax and ecstasy tablets were seized and five suspects arrested.

Another four suspects were arrested in Ramokokastad after officers uncovered a suspected clandestine laboratory linked to the manufacture of Mandrax and crystal meth.

Key arrests

The crackdown also led to the recovery of 164 illegal firearms, 1 425 rounds of ammunition and 765 dangerous weapons, while 57 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered.

“These successes illustrate the Saps’ unwavering commitment to pursue those who threaten the safety, security and well-being of communities across the country,” said Van Wyk.

Key arrests during the week included 140 murder suspects, 151 attempted murder suspects, 266 rape suspects, 80 armed robbery suspects and 679 motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, underscoring the scale of the nationwide crime-fighting operation.