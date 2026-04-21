Saps blitz nets over 15 000 suspects in one week

The suspects were wanted for various crimes linked to murder, attempted murder, and rape.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested more than 15 000 suspects, including 1 822 criminals wanted for various crimes linked to murder, attempted murder, rape, carjacking, illegal possession of firearms, house and business robberies.

The suspects were handcuffed during Operation Shanela in just one week, between 13 and 19 April 2026

Arrests

A total of 15 884 suspects were arrested during the operation which also involved intelligence-driven raids conducted by detectives to trace and arrest of 1 822 wanted suspects.

Among those arrested are two Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality senior officials on charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice.

The suspects appeared before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 April 2026.

Illicit cigarettes

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said Saps is also intensifying operations targeting to combat the trade of illicit cigarettes.

Mukhathi said these efforts aim to curb the smuggling, distribution and sale of illegal tobacco products.

“On 17 April 2026, police successfully intercepted a truck loaded with illicit cigarettes along the Molatedi Road in Mabeskraal, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old Botswana national for possession of illicit cigarettes, with an estimated street value of over R2 million.

“In addition, police arrested a 44-year-old male suspect and confiscated illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R1 663 045 during a stop-and-search operation conducted at Muswodi village, in Limpopo, on 16 April 2026,” he said.

Provincial take-downs

Mukhtahi shared some of the significant provincial arrests.

“On 13 April 2026, in Sebokeng, the Tactical Response Team intercepted a hijacked vehicle with false plates. Suspects opened fire, leading to a chase and shootout. Their vehicle overturned, and both suspects died on the scene. Firearms and explosives were seized.

“Intelligence led police to armed suspects in Karsen informal settlement. A search yielded two unlicensed 9mm pistols and 92 rounds of ammunition. Four suspects (ages 23-37) were arrested,” Mukhathi said.

KZN

In KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) on 12 April 2026, six suspects aged 20-25 were traced after evading arrest during a 28 March shootout.

They are linked to the murder of a 52‑year‑old farmer in Riet Valley and multiple robberies.

The group appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court; three were remanded, while three were released on bail.

Investigations continue into wider crimes across the iLembe District.

Western Cape

In the Western Cape, multidisciplinary teams arrested four suspects aged 24-30 in connection with two deadly shootings.

Mukhathi said the first incident on 23 March left a 25‑year‑old man and a 39‑year‑old woman dead at a social gathering.

“The second, on 13 April, claimed three lives: a 46‑year‑old man, a 34‑year‑old woman, and an unidentified male. A separate arrest of a 35‑year‑old man with a prohibited 9mm pistol has led to ballistic testing. Police say investigations are ongoing.”

Northern Cape

In the Northern Cape, police responded to a farmer’s call and arrested two suspects, aged 31 and 43, after a copper cable theft.

A third suspect, aged 35, was later caught with cables worth millions.

Authorities believe the group consists of six individuals. Charges include possession of suspected stolen copper cables; further charges are possible. Saps stressed that infrastructure crime remains a priority.