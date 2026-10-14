Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Saps dismisses KuGompo escape claims as copper bust nets three suspects

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

14 October 2026

04:51 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Police said the claims were made in a voice note widely circulated on social media and other platforms.

Saps debunks KuGompo escape claims as copper bust nets three suspects

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape has denied reports that five suspects escaped from custody, saying it arrested three men and seized copper valued at about R60 000 after suspects fled from a stranded vehicle.

Police said the claims were made in a voice note widely circulated on social media and other platforms, alleging that the five suspects escaped from police custody in the KuGompo area

What happened?

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said clarified the actual sequence of events, which occurred on Tuesday, 13 October 2026 at about 06:40am.

“Police members noticed a white Mazda vehicle stationary on the roadside along the N2, heavily loaded. The members stopped to assist after observing that the vehicle had a puncture. Upon seeing the members approaching, five occupants fled on foot in different directions.”

Arrest

Gantana said police apprehended the two suspects and are in custody.

“Police recovered copper valued at approximately R60 000 inside the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

“Around midday, the same members, while travelling to Cambridge Saps, spotted two other suspects near the bridge. A chase ensued, and with assistance from local private security personnel, one suspect was apprehended. A total of three suspects have since been detained,” Gantana said.

Court

Gantana added that the three men, aged between 24 and 37, are expected to appear in the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Gantana said the police are continuing with investigations and tracing the remaining two suspects.

Members of the public have been urged not to spread unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

RELATED ARTICLES

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information may also be submitted anonymously through the My SAPS app.

Read more on these topics

arrest cable theft Court Eastern Cape SAPS escape South African Police Service (SAPS)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘He meets a lot of girls around me’: Audio recording reveals Shadrack Sibiya’s links to women
News Mpumalanga businessman left ruined by government contract dispute and legal battle
News ‘Culture of waste’ costs Mpumalanga R6.7bn in three years, report shows
Politics Mantashe irks Cosatu congress as delegates decry ANC’s ‘Big Brother’ attitude
News Passport fraud syndicate bust: Ex-Home Affairs officials arrested in R100k passport scam

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News