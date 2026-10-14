Saps dismisses KuGompo escape claims as copper bust nets three suspects

Police said the claims were made in a voice note widely circulated on social media and other platforms.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape has denied reports that five suspects escaped from custody, saying it arrested three men and seized copper valued at about R60 000 after suspects fled from a stranded vehicle.

Police said the claims were made in a voice note widely circulated on social media and other platforms, alleging that the five suspects escaped from police custody in the KuGompo area

What happened?

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said clarified the actual sequence of events, which occurred on Tuesday, 13 October 2026 at about 06:40am.

“Police members noticed a white Mazda vehicle stationary on the roadside along the N2, heavily loaded. The members stopped to assist after observing that the vehicle had a puncture. Upon seeing the members approaching, five occupants fled on foot in different directions.”

Arrest

Gantana said police apprehended the two suspects and are in custody.

“Police recovered copper valued at approximately R60 000 inside the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

“Around midday, the same members, while travelling to Cambridge Saps, spotted two other suspects near the bridge. A chase ensued, and with assistance from local private security personnel, one suspect was apprehended. A total of three suspects have since been detained,” Gantana said.

Court

Gantana added that the three men, aged between 24 and 37, are expected to appear in the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Gantana said the police are continuing with investigations and tracing the remaining two suspects.

Members of the public have been urged not to spread unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information may also be submitted anonymously through the My SAPS app.