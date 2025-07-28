Scholar transport driver arrested for drunk driving after accident

The driver now faces multiple serious charges related to the incident.

A scholar transport driver was arrested for drunk driving after a serious accident that injured 12 learners in Randburg on Monday morning.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) responded to the single-vehicle collision on Westpark Drive in Montgomery Park.

Driver loses control during overtaking manoeuvre

The white minibus Toyota Quantum was operating as a scholar transport when the incident occurred.

According to the JMPD, the vehicle was allegedly attempting to overtake another vehicle when the driver lost control.

This resulted in the collision that left multiple students injured.

Superintendent Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the JMPD, confirmed that “twelve (12) learners sustained injuries and were transported to various medical facilities for attention”.

Alcohol found in driver’s system

Police investigations revealed that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

“The driver of the Toyota Quantum was found to be under the influence of alcohol.”

The JMPD spokesperson confirmed the arrest.

“He has been arrested and will be detained at Sophiatown Saps [South African Police Service].”

The driver now faces multiple serious charges related to the incident.

He has been charged with reckless and negligent driving.

Additionally, he faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

