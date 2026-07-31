Security officer fighting for life after Durban CBD shooting

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A security officer was left fighting for his life after being gunned down in a shooting in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The shooting occurred just before 7pm on Thursday evening, 30 July 2026.

Shooting

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel responded to multiple calls for medical assistance required on Avondale Road before Argyle Road in the Durban CBD for a security officer who had been shot multiple times.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Saps and Security Officials in attendance and were shown to the critically injured officer.

“The officer, believed to be in his forties, had been shot multiple times by unknown men.

“Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the man on scene before rushing him through to a nearby Hospital for the urgent care that he required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Missing EFF member found dead

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has found the body of missing 51-year-old EFF member Aaron Makola in Mpumalanga, confirming that he was shot dead and dumped in a bush after vanishing earlier this month.

The PKTT made the grim discovery in Delmas on Thursday.

According to the investigation, Makola was reported missing in Bronkhorstspruit on 10 July. His vehicle was subsequently found abandoned the next day, on 11 July.

Body dumped

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Gauteng PKTT commenced its investigation into the matter on Monday, 20 July, after engaging with the family and obtaining crucial information relating to his disappearance.

“An extensive investigation led members of the Gauteng PKTT to Delmas on Thursday, 30 July, where the EFF member was tragically found.”

Mathe said preliminary investigations indicate that Makola had been shot and killed before his body was dumped in a bush.