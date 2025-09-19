Serial rapist receives five life sentences for terrorising Limpopo villages

The prosecution argued that Minyuku had deliberately targeted society's most vulnerable members.

A 42-year-old serial rapist from Mshongo village in Zebediela has been sentenced to five life terms and an additional 165 years’ imprisonment for terrorising three Limpopo villages over six years.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane convicted William Ramoadi Minyuku on 23 charges, including rape, housebreaking, kidnapping, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective life sentence.

Minyuku was also declared unfit to possess a firearm under section 103 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

Six-year reign of terror

Minyuku’s criminal activities spanned from March 2011 to April 2017 across three villages.

“Despite pleading not guilty, evidence revealed that between March 2011 and April 2017, Minyuku terrorised residents of Sehlabeng, Hlakano, and Mshongo villages,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, NPA regional spokesperson for the Limpopo division.

The convicted rapist broke into homes and attacked women and children on the streets.

Malabi-Dzhangi added that he threatened victims with a knife before raping and robbing them of belongings such as money and cellphones.

“His reign of terror ended when he was positively linked to the crimes through DNA evidence,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Devastating impact on victims

During sentencing proceedings, state Advocate Muneiwa Ratshibvumo presented Victim Impact Statements compiled by court preparation officer Morongwe Moifo.

These statements revealed the severe psychological, emotional, and physical trauma endured by victims.

“Some were forced to relocate to other villages due to the loss of security and dignity,” Malabi-Dzhangi explained the severe impact.

The prosecution argued that Minyuku had deliberately targeted society’s most vulnerable members.

“Harsh sentences were the only appropriate response,” Malabi-Dzhangi explained.

The court accepted this argument fully.

It found “no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from prescribed minimum sentences,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Officials welcome verdict

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the sentencing outcome.

“Each successful prosecution is the culmination of months and even years of painstaking investigative and prosecutorial work and reflects the many similar cases successfully prosecuted daily,” she said.

Thenga specifically praised the work of those involved in securing the conviction.

She commended Advocate Ratshibvumo and Sergeant Mokgaetsi Sema of the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation Unit for their dedication and professionalism in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

