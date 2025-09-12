Serial rapist wanted for series of crimes arrested in Diepkloof

The crimes were committed in Diepkloof and Orlando, south of Johannesburg.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of serious crimes, including rape, kidnapping, robbery, and assault.

According to police, the crimes were committed in Diepkloof and Orlando, south of Johannesburg.

Crimes

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the man was arrested this week.

“Between 2008 and 2025, 45 cases were reported, with 38 cases opened at Saps Diepkloof and five cases at Saps Orlando, while two more cases were reported in North West Province.

“The victims, females aged between 14 and 55, were targeted by an unknown male who used a firearm and knife, often wearing a balaclava and mask to conceal his identity,” Sibeko said.

ALSO READ: Police standoff with constable holding family hostage in Mamelodi ends in tragedy

Arrest

Sibeko said the investigation, led by a dedicated team from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, consisting of members from the national, provincial and Orlando FCS, worked tirelessly to track down the suspect.

“The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, in Diepkloof. He is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 September 2025.

“The Saps commends the bravery of the victims and the efforts of the investigative team. We continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice and safety for our communities,” Sibeko said.

House robbers

Meanwhile, four suspected house robbers have been shot dead during a dramatic shootout with police in Tshwane, north of Johannesburg.

The gun battle played out along the N14 after police officers supported by private security and aerial surveillance pursued the suspects in a high-speed chase.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said Gauteng Highway Patrol, working with private security officials, was following up on information from Crime Intelligence regarding house robbery suspects terrorising Tshwane South and Johannesburg North suburbs.

Shooting

Muridili said that during the tracing operation, at about 3pm, the members spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ getaway car on the R55 in Centurion and tried to stop it

She said the suspects sped off, and a high-speed chase ensued and a shootout ensued with police fatally shooting all four suspects.

ALSO READ: Mashatile urges police officers not to surrender to any form of criminality