Seven arrested in Free State after man dies in alleged mob justice attack

The seven accused are expected to make their first court appearance in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Friday

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 34-year-old man who died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of community members in Bohlokong, Free State, in what police have described as a mob justice incident.

The suspects, comprising five men and two women aged between 24 and 50, are expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of murder.

Theft accusation turns fatal

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), detectives arrested the seven suspects during an intelligence-driven operation on Thursday.

Police said the arrests relate to the death of Bikkie Mdakani, 34, from Extension 3 in Bohlokong.

According to police, Mdakani was allegedly assaulted by community members after they accused him of stealing property from a house in the area.

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, at about 6.20am in Extension 8, Bohlokong.

Police said Mdakani was allegedly “confronted and surrounded by a group of community members” after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen property taken from a nearby house.

“The group allegedly assaulted him severely. He was admitted to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on 12 June 2026. A murder case was subsequently opened for investigation,” police said.

Police said investigators made a breakthrough on Thursday after identifying the suspects and locating their residential addresses.

“On Thursday, 2 July 2026, the investigating team identified the suspects and their residential addresses. An intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of seven suspects, comprising five men and two women, aged between 24 and 50,” the police said.

Police condemn mob justice

The Saps reiterated its opposition to mob justice, warning communities against taking the law into their own hands.

“The South African Police Service strongly condemns acts of mob justice and urges community members not to take the law into their own hands. Criminal activities should be reported to the police, who will investigate and ensure that perpetrators are brought before the courts,” the police said.

Police also appealed to young people to avoid criminal behaviour.

“Young people are also encouraged to refrain from engaging in criminal activities, as crime has serious consequences and ultimately does not pay,” it added.