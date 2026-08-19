Seven arrested as Sedibeng police break Bophelong turf war

Police say more arrests could follow.

Police in Sedibeng have smashed open a violent turf war in Bophelong, arresting seven suspects linked to a deadly shooting spree and arson attack that left four people dead and several others wounded.

This comes after a violent confrontation between two rival groups on 8 August 2026 resulted in several people being shot.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), one victim later succumbed to his injuries at Sharpeville Clinic, while other victims were transported to hospital for medical attention.

Violence

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the violence escalated on 9 August 2026, when a group allegedly stormed the deceased’s family home in Bophelong Extension 14.

“Three young men were killed during the attack, and the house was subsequently set alight.”

Arrest

Sibeko said following intensive investigations, members of the Sedibeng Serious Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI), Crime Intelligence, K9 Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) identified several persons of interest.”

“Between 16 and 17 August 2026, police arrested seven suspects linked to the two cases. Among those arrested is a person believed to be the leader of one of the groups from Boipatong.

“During the operation, the Sedibeng K9 Unit searched a vehicle linked to one of the suspects and recovered one live round of ammunition and a cellphone allegedly belonging to a victim,” Sibeko said.

Investigations

Sibeko added that more arrests are possible.

“The suspects appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court today,19 August 2026.

Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier Manamela, commended the multidisciplinary team for its swift response and commitment to bringing those responsible for these violent crimes to justice.

“Saps will not allow rival groups to terrorise communities or take the law into their own hands. We will continue to pursue those responsible for violent crimes and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” said Maname.

Investigations are continuing.