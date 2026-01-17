Eight killed in mass shooting at informal settlement in Cape Flats [VIDEO]

Police said the mass shooting may be extortion-related

At least eight people have been killed in a mass shooting at an informal settlement in Cape Town.

It is understood that the shooting occurred at the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi on the Cape Flats in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said that the mass shooting may be extortion-related

Mass shooting

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said Police are investigating a shooting incident in Marikana.

Traut said the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The shooting occurred shortly after midnight, at around 00:15 this morning (17 January 2026). At this stage, the incident is believed to be linked to extortion in the area.

“The South African Police Service condemns this act of violence in the strongest terms and is committed to tracking down those responsible and ensuring they are held accountable for the crime,” Traut said.

Appeal

Traut said the suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Patekile and his management team visited the crime on Saturday.

Shebeen

Patekile said six people were shot at the tavern.

“There were about ten people who were injured. Six died here, and one died on the way to the hospital. We are informed now that the other one of the two who was in the hospital is also late.

“We got information that there could have been more than three people that came in there and started shooting, and among those people who have been shot is a female, who is the owner of the place. This is now apparently a shebeen.

Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or share information anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application. All information will be treated as confidential.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile confirms that eight people have died and one person is in hospital following a midnight shooting in Philippi East, Cape Town. Patekile says the motive for the attack is believed to be extortion. Tune in to #eNCA, channel… pic.twitter.com/rpqMpwcFvg — eNCA (@eNCA) January 17, 2026

Eastern Cape suspect

Earlier this week, a 42-year-old suspect was killed in a shootout with police in the Eastern Cape.

The gun battle took place around the Tombo administrative area in Port St John on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) were on duty when they received information about a person in possession of a firearm.

“As they were joining the R61 towards Mthatha at about 7.15pm, the suspected vehicle drove past the police vehicle. The members tried to stop the vehicle, and all in vain, they then blocked it,” Mawisa said.

Shooting

Mawisa said a shootout then ensued.

“The suspect closed his windows, jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting towards the police vehicle, which had a driver, as others were approaching the suspect’s vehicle.

“Members tried calling the suspect to stop with no success, and they retaliated. The 42-year-old suspect continued shooting and was fatally wounded in the process,” Mawisa said.

The Independent Police Investigative Unit (IPID) was informed and will handle the investigation.”

