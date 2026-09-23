Fugitive linked to constable’s murder surrenders after almost seven years on the run

The 34 year old suspect, linked by forensic evidence to the 2020 shooting and carjacking, surrendered in Kwaggafontein.

After seven years on the run, a fugitive wanted for the cold‑blooded murder of Constable Thabo Mdluli has finally been cornered.

The 34‑year‑old suspect, linked by forensic evidence to the 2020 shooting and carjacking, surrendered in Kwaggafontein on 22 September – a breakthrough hailed as proof that justice may be delayed, but it is never denied.

Murder

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said Mdluli was murdered on 23 May 2020

“On that fateful night, Constable Mdluli and two colleagues, a male sergeant and female constable, were conducting patrol duties when they stopped a suspiciously driven white Toyota Corolla at the R573 Vlaklaagte No. 1 intersection.

“The officers approached the vehicle after noticing three male occupants. One of the occupants allegedly staged a medical emergency, apparently creating a distraction,” Nkosi said.

Shooting

Nkosi added that when the occupants were ordered out of the vehicle, one suspect allegedly produced a firearm and opened fire on the police.

“Constable Mdluli was fatally wounded during the attack. The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind one occupant who allegedly claimed that he had been the victim of a carjacking.”

The investigation did not end with the passage of time.

Nkosi said a “painstaking” forensic examination conducted by the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) yielded a critical breakthrough when fingerprints recovered from the vehicle allegedly linked the 34-year-old suspect to the crime.

Surrender

He said police subsequently issued a J50 warrant of apprehension.

“Investigators continued pursuing leads and conducting tracing operations at addresses linked to the suspect and his relatives. The sustained efforts eventually paid off when the suspect handed himself over at Kwaggafontein Police Station.”

The suspect has been charged with murder and carjacking and remains in custody.

He is expected to make his first appearance before Mokobola Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

Cooperation

Nkosi said the breakthrough is the result of close cooperation between Kwaggafontein Detectives and the DPCI Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) in Middelburg, “demonstrating the value of sustained investigative work and inter-unit collaboration in pursuing serious and violent crimes.”

The Provincial Head of the DPCI in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, welcomed the breakthrough and commended the investigators for staying focused despite the passage of time.

“A murder does not expire with time. The investigation continues until those responsible are brought to court. The arrest of this suspect demonstrates our investigators’ determination to pursue every available lead, no matter how long it takes.

“We will continue working alongside our SAPS colleagues to ensure that serious and violent offenders are held accountable through the criminal justice system,” said Gerber.

Commitment

The DPCI and SAPS reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing outstanding suspects and bringing unresolved serious and violent crimes to court.