Seven-year-old girl found murdered behind shack in Mpumalanga

Police launch a manhunt after a child's body was discovered following a ransom demand.

A seven-year-old girl was found dead in Delpark Extension 2, Delmas, on Wednesday.

This prompted the police to launch an urgent manhunt for the suspects responsible for her death.

The body of Thandolwethu Mahlangu was discovered on Tuesday morning, 12 November 2025, two days after she was reported missing by her mother.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, the child’s mother, Ayanda Ngwenyama, reported her daughter missing at the Delmas Police Station on 11 November 2025.

Ndubane said the girl had last been seen on 10 November at approximately 6pm. “It is alleged that the child went to her father’s house and did not return home,” said Ndubane.

Community search efforts

Ndubane said community members joined the search throughout the night, but were unable to locate the missing child.

The situation took a darker turn the following morning when Ngwenyama received a text message from an unknown number.

“At around 07:00 the following morning, Ms Ngwenyama received a text message from an unknown number demanding R30 000, allegedly owed by the child’s father, in exchange for the child’s safety,” Ndubane said.

Investigation traced to Botleng

A missing person inquiry was immediately opened, and investigators traced the cellphone number used by the alleged kidnappers to the Botleng area.

Ndubane confirmed that loan sharks in the vicinity were brought in for questioning and several addresses linked to the investigation were visited, though these efforts proved unsuccessful.

The child’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning at about 07:30 in Delpark Extension 2.

“Her body was discovered by a neighbour who was cleaning his yard when he noticed small legs protruding from underneath rubble behind a shack,” Ndubane stated.

He added that all relevant authorities were promptly called to the scene.

Murder investigation launched

So far, the suspects remain unknown, and no arrests have been made. Police say a murder case has been opened.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Ndubane urged anyone with information to contact the branch commander, Lieutenant Colonel Victor Dibakoane, on 079 268 0040, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be submitted via the MySaps App. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality, and callers may remain anonymous.

Provincial commissioner condemns killing

The Saps acting provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has strongly condemned the killing and activated a 72-hour plan to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“People have lost their sense of humanity. How can anyone kill an innocent young girl who had her whole future ahead of her? We will not rest until the suspect(s) are behind bars,” said Mkhwanazi.

