Seventeen arrested in Orange Farms hijacking plot shootout

The group were handcuffed during a crime intelligence-driven operation targeting an alleged syndicate linked to planned car and truck hijackings.

Seventeen suspects linked to a violent hijacking syndicate were cornered in Orange Farms when the South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng stormed a Rietfontein plot.

The raid sparked a shootout that left four wounded and saw officers seize an AK‑47, pistols, vehicles, and signal‑jamming gear.

The group were handcuffed during a crime intelligence-driven operation targeting an alleged syndicate linked to planned car and truck hijackings in the Orange Farms area, south of Johannesburg.

Intelligence operation

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the operation was conducted on Tuesday at about 9am in Orange Farms.

“It is reported that the operation follows information received by Gauteng Provincial Crime Intelligence and the Gauteng Highway Patrol regarding a truck that was allegedly being targeted for hijacking along the N1.

“Acting on the intelligence, police proceeded to a plot in the Rietfontein area where the suspects were allegedly camping while preparing for the planned hijacking,” Sibeko said.

Shooting

Sibeko added that as officers approached the suspects, they allegedly opened fire on the police members, resulting in a shootout.

“Four suspects sustained gunshot wounds during the shootout and were transported to hospital for medical treatment. They remain under police guard.”

During the operation, police recovered an AK-47 rifle, four pistols, five motor vehicles, and a signal-jamming device.

Other items seized include traffic police uniforms, reflector jackets, balaclavas, gloves, and a cutting-grinder machine.

Picture: Saps

Investigations

Sibeko said police have opened cases of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of traffic uniforms, and possession of a signal-jamming device.

“Additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses. The suspects will appear before the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court soon.”

Sedibeng District Commissioner Major General Nkhensani Mukwevho praised the officers for their role in the Orange Farms operation, stressing that proactive, intelligence‑driven policing is vital to disrupting organised crime and protecting communities and motorists.