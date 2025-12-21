Several killed, others wounded in Bekkersdal tavern mass shooting

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects

At least nine people have been shot dead in a mass shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal on the West Rand.

It is understood that the shooting occurred at KwaNoxolo tavern, in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt had been launched for the shooters.

“Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, together with the Crime Detection Tracing Unit, have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a multiple shooting incident during the early hours in Bekkersdal on Sunday, 21 December 2025. The incident has resulted in nine people being killed and 10 being injured.

“The incident occurred just before 01:00, at the Tambo section. It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene. The tavern is licensed,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the injured have been taken to medical facilities for treatment.

Hostel shooting

Earlier this month, at least 11 people died, and another 14 were reported to have been injured in a horror shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville, in Pretoria.

While 10 people died on the scene, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that one more person died in the hospital, while 14 were receiving medical treatment.

“We are told it happened at around 4.15am, but police were only alerted to it at around 6am.

“We immediately mobilised our resources. We have forensic and ballistic experts, as well as detectives and officers from the serious and violent crimes unit, all on the ground.

While 10 people died on the scene, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Saturday morning that one more person had died in hospital, while 14 were receiving medical treatment.

“We are told it happened at around 4.15am, but police were only alerted to it at around 6am.”

Mathe said it was believed that at least three unknown gunmen entered the premises and started “randomly shooting”.

Among the dead is a three-year-old. A 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl also died.

ALSO READ: Gqeberha police probe four counts of murder after shooting spree