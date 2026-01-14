Shootout on N12 leaves three suspects dead and causes major traffic delays

After robbing a courier in Thokoza, suspects were stopped in a high-speed chase on the N12 westbound.

The police and emergency crews are on the scene on the N12 before Diepkloof, Johannesburg after an active shooting, causing heavy traffic delays.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) advised motorists of a serious security incident on the N12 westbound before the Diepkloof interchange.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said that due to an active shooting incident, all lanes had been blocked off to traffic.

Active shooting blocks lanes on N12

He said the lanes were closed to allow for investigation and scene management.

Law enforcement and emergency medical services are currently on-site. Heavy traffic delays are building up in the area as motorists attempt to divert.

“Motorists are strongly urged to avoid the N12 west heading towards Uncle Charlie’s and the Diepkloof interchange. Please exercise extreme caution when approaching the vicinity,” Fihla said.

“Motorists can use the exit at Xavier Street to navigate around the closure. Utilise the M1 North or South as a bypass where possible.”

Fihla added that motorists can consider using the Golden Highway as an alternative link.

Three suspects wounded in shootout

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that three suspects were wounded in a shootout with police on the N12 road.

Gauteng Saps spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police operationalised information about suspects who had just robbed a courier vehicle in Thokoza.

“The suspects driving a silver Corolla vehicle were spotted at Kliprivier Road joining the N12 road towards Soweto when the police tried to stop them,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“They sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shootout. The suspect vehicle came to a standstill on the N12 road between Xavier and the Soweto off-ramp.”

Three declared dead, one injured

Three of the suspects were declared dead and one was injured. Saps found two firearms and some of the suspected stolen stock on the scene.

“Provincial police commissioner in Gauteng Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the team comprising National Counter Intelligence, Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Traffic Police Air Wing and private security companies for their collaborative effort that ensures that criminals are put behind bars,” Nevhuhulwi said.

