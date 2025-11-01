JUST IN: Six dead, three injured in mass shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg

The motive for the shooting is being investigated.

Six people have been killed and three others injured in a mass drive-by shooting in Boksburg on the East Rand.

The shooting occurred in Reiger Park on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

Mass shooting

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting is being investigated.

“It is reported that in the afternoon of Saturday, 01 November 2025 two vehicles, a silver Polo and a black Polo came to this area and started shooting randomly.

“The circumstances of the shooting are not clear at this stage, but investigations are underway and a manhunt has been launched for the suspects,” Nevhuhulwi said.

ALSO READ: Tebogo Mnisi abandons bail after being accused of killing two Mamelodi cousins

Appeal

Nevhuhulwi said Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, has mobilised resources following the drive-by shooting incident in Reiger Park.

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner has appealed to the community of Reiger Park to allow law enforcement to do their job and work together with them by reporting any criminal activities on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySapsApp,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Taxi boss killed

Last week, a taxi boss and his friend were shot dead in a suspected hit in the Eastern Cape.

The duo was fatally shot on the gravel road at Jekezi location, Xilinxa A/A, in Ngqamakhwe on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said they received complaints of a fatal shooting at about 2.30pm.

Manhunt

Nkohli said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, but did not disclose the motive for the shooting.

“At the scene, police found a white double-cab Toyota bakkie with several bullet holes. On the passenger seat, there was the body of a man with gunshot wounds in the upper body. The second body was found lying on the gravel road with gunshot wounds, a few meters away from the bakkie.

Nkholi said no arrest has been made as yet

ALSO READ: One killed in drive-by shooting in Pinetown, Durban