Six trucks set alight in Mpumalanga as search for two drivers continues

No arrests have been made yet.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga has confirmed the torching of six trucks in just two days in the Gert Sibande District.

In the first incident, five trucks were torched on the N3 Road near Grootvlei in the Gert Sibande District on Thursday evening.

It is alleged that a truck driver travelling towards Villiers encountered a tanker standing in the roadway. As he approached, four armed suspects allegedly emerged from the side of the tanker and ordered him to stop.

The suspects reportedly pointed firearms at the driver, and one of the suspects allegedly carried a five-litre container of petrol, which was used to set the truck alight.

The driver managed to escape and sought help from nearby people. Once safe, he saw his truck engulfed in flames.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene on foot after jumping over a fence and running in the direction of Villiers.

Preliminary reports further indicate that three trucks were partially burnt. The estimated value of one truck horse is approximately R3.2 million, while the combined value of two trailers is estimated at R350 000.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

However, authorities could not immediately locate two truck drivers at the scene, and efforts are underway to establish their whereabouts as part of the ongoing investigation.

A case of armed robbery as well as five counts of malicious damage to property has been registered for investigation. The motive behind the incident is currently unknown, and no arrests have been made thus far.

Sixth truck set alight

On Friday evening, a sixth truck was set alight on the N2 Road, about 15 km’s from Piet Retief towards Pongola.

According to police, a group of armed suspects allegedly stopped the truck on a section of the road currently under construction, robbed the driver of his phone and subsequently set the truck alight before fleeing the scene. The driver escaped unharmed.

A case of attempted murder, armed robbery and malicious damage to property is under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

The police have called on members of the public with information regarding these perpetrators to come forward so that suspects can be swiftly brought to book.

The Saps urges anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously through the MySAPSApp. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.