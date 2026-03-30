Five drug mules busted at OR Tambo with drugs hidden in sneakers and underwear

A search led to the discovery of drugs concealed inside five SA drug mules' sneakers, underwear and private parts.

Gauteng police have made a drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport, arresting five South African drug mules allegedly carrying drugs worth more than R5 million.

The alleged drug mules were handcuffed at the country’s busiest airport on Saturday, 28 March 2026.

Drug mules

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the South African Police Service (Saps) was working closely with the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) during the bust.

“A preliminary report suggests that the suspects were en route to China via Dubai. A search led to the discovery of drugs concealed inside their sneakers, underwear, and private parts.”

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 31 March 2026, on charges related to drug trafficking.

Van Wyk said investigations are ongoing.

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OR Tambo drugs

Earlier this month, police seized drugs at OR Tambo International Airport with a street value of R2.8 million.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the first discovery of crystal meth worth R2.2 million at a cargo warehouse on Wednesday, 4 March, was made during routine day-to-day operations.

“The meth was destined for the Philippines from South Africa.

“The second drug bust was made at another cargo warehouse where eight large boxes containing dagga worth R672 000 were discovered on Thursday, 5 March. The dagga was shipped from Morocco and was destined for South Africa,” Mathe said.

Drug syndicates

Mathe added that the drugs were seized, and investigations are underway to track down the traffickers of the narcotics.

However, Cannaflex, the company that exported the cannabis to South Africa, claims that the shipment was fully authorised and legal. It said the 150kg of medical cannabis flower powder (Beldia variety) was intended for medicinal research and pharmaceutical good manufacturing practice processing in the country.

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.

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