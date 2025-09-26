Somali grooming gang in Mitchell’s Plain? No complaints received by police

A community activist claimed on social media that groups of foreign national men were luring teenage girls to their shops.

A video shared on social media makes the assertion that foreign nationals have been sexually assaulting teenage girls in spaza shops on the Cape Flats.

Police have asked community members who are circulating the video with the troubling claims to report any possible criminal offences.

Alleged sexual exploitation

The video appeared on the TikTok account @justadvocacy on Wednesday, which highlights issues facing women and children.

The clip features activist Yumna Alexander claiming that foreign spaza shop owners were paying teenage girls for sex.

“We have a 14 to 15-year-old girl, under correction, that’s currently hospitalised because of a sexually transmitted infection.

“Foreign nationals, known as Somalians, tuck shop owners in our communities, are having sex with young girls. And it’s not one Somalian with one girl at a time,” Alexander states.

Alexander was busy when contacted by The Citizen on Friday, but she did signal her intention to elaborate at a later stage.

@justadvocacy 🚨 A shocking scandal has shaken Cape Town to its core, leaving the community reeling in horror. Eight young girls were lured with just R200 to engage in sexual activities with a group of Somali national foreigners who own tuck shops in Mitchell’s Plain. One of the girls is now fighting for her health in hospital, battling a severe STI, while the others are left scarred by the trauma of their experiences. 💔 In a powerful and exclusive FB Live, Yumna Alex sat down with seven of these courageous young women who bravely shared their harrowing stories. They revealed how they were transported via Uber to locations in Mitchell’s Plain, where they were coerced into sexual acts, while some were groomed through inappropriate text message exchanges. 😞 This disturbing case exposes a dark underbelly of exploitation in our city, raising urgent questions about the safety of our youth and the systems that allowed these predatory acts to occur. How could these men, operating tuck shops in our neighborhoods, exploit vulnerable girls so brazenly? 🗣️ The bravery of these survivors demands justice and action. Join us as we uncover their heartbreaking stories and shine a light on this unacceptable reality. 💪 📢 We stand with these resilient girls. Share this video to amplify their voices, demand accountability, and protect our communities. Let’s ensure this never happens again. #CapeTownCrime #JusticeForTheGirls #EndExploitation #MitchellsPlain #ProtectOurYouth ♬ original sound – JustAdvocacy

No cases opened

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said police had seen the video but required a formal complaint to be made.

“Mitchell’s Plain police are aware of the video that is circulating on social media, however, no one has come forward to open criminal cases or with any information which police can follow up,” Twigg told The Citizen.

“The person who is circulating the video is encouraged to come forward with information in order for the allegations to be investigated,” he requested.

Police have previously stated that reporting crime is essential for resource deployment and the identification of crime trends.

“The sooner a crime is reported, the quicker Saps can begin their investigation. Time is often a critical factor in solving a crime, and delays in reporting can hinder the collection of evidence, witness testimonies, and the identification of suspects,” police stated.

