Stabbing of police officer over family feud ends in 22-year jail sentence

50-year-old police officer was murdered by her family member after walking away from a heated argument.

A 22-year direct imprisonment sentence now awaits 55-year-old Nonqithi Gumanda following the brutal murder of her family member, 50-year-old police officer Violet Khomotsoane.

The Bloemfontein Regional Court handed down the sentence after convicting Gumanda of the fatal stabbing of the off-duty constable stationed at Bainsvlei Police Station.

In Freedom Square, Gumanda and a relative got into a heated argument at a private residence on 29 November 2024.

Khomotsoane stepped in to restore order and calm the rising tempers. When her peaceful intervention failed to end the clash, the police officer walked away to defuse the tension.

Rather than letting the argument end, Gumanda pursued Khomotsoane into the yard and plunged a knife into her chest.

Mortally wounded, Khomotsoane managed to stagger back to her nearby house before collapsing. She died from her injuries shortly after, turning a domestic dispute into a murder case.

Changing stories rejected in murder trial

An airtight case presented by state prosecutor Amore Coetzee quickly dismantled the killer’s changing versions of events.

Gumanda initially claimed self-defence when questioned about the attack. Later in the trial, she shifted her story, alleging that she only grabbed the weapon to scare the victim.

The court rejected both excuses, declaring them inconsistent with the physical evidence and witness testimony.

Coetzee successfully argued that Gumanda intentionally targeted an unarmed woman who was actively walking away from conflict.

A conviction for murder was consequently handed down by the judge, paving the way for a stern sentence.

Broken hearts and traumatised children

The deep emotional wounds left behind by Khomotsoane’s death, particularly on her young children, were highlighted by the prosecution during sentencing arguments.

Heartbreaking testimony was delivered by the victim’s husband, who outlined how the loss stripped his household of its foundation.

Severe emotional distress is experienced by his young children every time they spot a police vehicle in their neighbourhood because it triggers painful memories of their mother’s career and sudden death.

The grieving father added that he constantly struggles to fill the massive gap left by his wife, fighting every day to offer the same warmth, guidance, and daily care she naturally provided.

Fight against violent crime

The horrific nature of the attack, the senseless waste of human life, and the permanent scars inflicted on the surviving family members were carefully weighed by court officials before locking Gumanda away for over two decades.

The verdict was praised by prosecutors as a clear message that domestic violence carries severe consequences.

“The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] welcomes the sentence, which reflects the gravity of the crime and underscores the criminal justice system’s commitment to holding perpetrators of violent offences accountable,” said Senokoatsane.